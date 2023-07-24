Monday, July 24, 2023
Work on setting up new GFZ trading centre completed

INP
July 24, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Gwadar Free Zone sees another achievement as work on setting up new exhibition & trading centre has been completed, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Sunday.

The project covers an area of about 2,000 square metres. The centre consists of an exhibition hall, business area, meeting rooms, sports area, office, dormitory, etc.

It will exhibit Pakistani and Chinese commodities to visitors from home and abroad, noted CCCC-FHDI Engineering CO Ltd, the project constructor.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). As per the project constructor, the new centre - as a comprehensive exhibition and sales centre as well as a window for international exchanges in Gwadar in the future - will boost the development of manufacturing, trade and logistics and other industries in Gwadar, further promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, and further promote the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Gwadar.

“Completed ahead of schedule, the project will become a centre for exhibition and sales, trade and logistics in Gwadar.

All the hard work and toil in the process will be worth it,” CCCC-FHDI Engineering CO Ltd said.

