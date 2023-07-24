Monday, July 24, 2023
Yasmin Rashid’s judicial remand extended in four cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid in four cases.

Yasmin Rashid’s judicial remand was extended in Askari Tower, PML-N office arson and other cases.

Yasmin Rashid was presented before the ATC judge after her judicial remand expired today. The investigation officer sought more time from the court for the submission of the challan in the cases.

The court while extending her judicial remand for 14 more days, ordered police to present the former minister again on August 7.

Last month, the former Punjab health minister was sent to jail in a case related to May 9 riots. The PTI leader appeared virtually before the court where the police sought physical remand of the former provincial health minister.

The court dismissed the police’s request and handed over Rashid to police on 15-day judicial remand.

The Lahore police had registered case against the PTI leader for allegedly setting vehicles on fire on May 9, the day the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody last month under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

