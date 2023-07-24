Monday, July 24, 2023
Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Shaheens on title win

Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Shaheens on title win
OUR STAFF REPORT
July 24, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, has extended their heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan Shaheens on their victory in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. 
Zaka Ashraf praised Pakistan Shaheens unwavering spirit and outstanding skills throughout the tournament. He commended the players for their dedication and hard work, which culminated in a well-deserved victory. “This victory is a testament to the immense talent and dedication of our young cricketers. Pakistan Shaheens have once again demonstrated their ability to compete at the highest level, and I am incredibly proud of their achievements. 
“They have shown great character and determination, and this triumph is well-deserved under the leadership of Mohammad Haris. “I also want to acknowledge the instrumental role played by the team management in nurturing and guiding these players, enabling them to showcase their true potential on the international stage. Their efforts have undoubtedly contributed significantly to the team’s success in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup.
“The ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup has been an essential platform for identifying and nurturing emerging cricketing talent from across the continent. Shaheens’ success in this prestigious tournament not only highlights the nation’s cricketing prowess but also reflects the depth of talent in the country’s cricketing landscape.
“The PCB remains committed to providing unwavering support and opportunities for young cricketers to excel and represent Pakistan with pride at the international level,” Zaka Ashraf concluded.

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

