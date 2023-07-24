Zia Langau praises Mengal tribe for ceasefire in Wadh conflict

QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau appreciated both parties of Mengal tribe for showing coop­eration in the settlement of con­flict with ceasefire in Wadh.

Ziaullah Langove said that we hoped that both sides will fully im­plement the ceasefire and until the permanent solution of the issue will not take any step that harm the Baloch nation, said a news re­lease. Langau thanked all the tribal elders, Member of Balochistan Assembly Nawab Aslam Raisani, Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani, Sardar Aslam Bizenjo, Maulvi Qa­maruddin, Maulvi Faiz, MPA You­nis Zehri, MPA Haji Zabid Ali Reki for plauing role in the temporally settlement of the conflict.