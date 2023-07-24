Monday, July 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Zia Langau praises Mengal tribe for ceasefire in Wadh conflict

Our Staff Reporter
July 24, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau appreciated both parties of Mengal tribe for showing coop­eration in the settlement of con­flict with ceasefire in Wadh.

Ziaullah Langove said that we hoped that both sides will fully im­plement the ceasefire and until the permanent solution of the issue will not take any step that harm the Baloch nation, said a news re­lease. Langau thanked all the tribal elders, Member of Balochistan Assembly Nawab Aslam Raisani, Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani, Sardar Aslam Bizenjo, Maulvi Qa­maruddin, Maulvi Faiz, MPA You­nis Zehri, MPA Haji Zabid Ali Reki for plauing role in the temporally settlement of the conflict.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1690158270.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023