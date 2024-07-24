38th President’s Installation Ceremony of Rotary Club of Islamabad Metropolitan held at Islamabad. Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Chairman Higher Education Commission Pakistan was the chief guest of the event. Chairman HEC while addressing to the audience of the ceremony said that Rotary Club of Islamabad Metropolitan is doing great and providing outstanding humanitarian services to underserved people of the community. He added that various welfare projects of Rotary Club of Islamabad Metropolitan such as clean drinking water cubes, tree plantation, health camps, and education facilities to marginalized community are a few projects which are highly appreciable in term of serving the community. He also praised the club members for all the collective efforts they have made over the years to serving the cause of humanity.

The outgoing President Dr. Azra Yasmin briefed the audience on the club’s accomplishments over the past one year after which Mr. Shabbir Malik was sworn in as the 38th President of the Rotary Club. Mr. Malik in his speech welcomed all the members and guests and emphasized that he and his team are committed to the cause of rotary and will focus on the club goals for the next one year.

Past District Governor Mr. Masrur J. Sheik, Past District Governor Mr. Adnan Saboor Rohaila and Past President Mr. Imran Ghaznvi also spoken on the occasion and praised the efforts of the club in serving humanity by citing various projects which were completed over the past year such as water filtration plant, health and education sectors. They further advised on how club members can work collaboratively to improve membership and achieve even bigger milestones.

The meeting was well-attended by a large number of Rotarians and guests. Certificates and awards were also distributed which was followed by a sumptuous hi-tea.