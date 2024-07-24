Wednesday, July 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Abnormal Times and Abnormal Temperatures

July 24, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

We are living in abnormal temperatures. Many parts of the country have become unin­habitable due to the rapid effects of climate change. Solar radiation intensity is very high even in the capital nowadays.

These abnormal temperatures will have disastrous effects on hu­man health, the agro-economy, and food security. These rising temperatures will deepen the vi­cious cycle of poverty in Pakistan in the days ahead.

Since climate change is an in­creasing threat to Pakistan, the present rulers must take practi­cal steps on a war footing to con­tain the catastrophic effects of cli­mate change so that the country may not suffer disproportionately in the days ahead.

KASLOOM ABRO,

Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1721715835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024