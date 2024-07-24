Abnormal Times and Abnormal Temperatures

We are living in abnormal temperatures. Many parts of the country have become unin­habitable due to the rapid effects of climate change. Solar radiation intensity is very high even in the capital nowadays.

These abnormal temperatures will have disastrous effects on hu­man health, the agro-economy, and food security. These rising temperatures will deepen the vi­cious cycle of poverty in Pakistan in the days ahead.

Since climate change is an in­creasing threat to Pakistan, the present rulers must take practi­cal steps on a war footing to con­tain the catastrophic effects of cli­mate change so that the country may not suffer disproportionately in the days ahead.

KASLOOM ABRO,

Islamabad.