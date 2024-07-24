Abnormal Times and Abnormal Temperatures

We are living in abnormal temperatures. Many parts of the country have become uninhabitable due to the rapid effects of climate change. Solar radiation intensity is very high even in the capital nowadays.
These abnormal temperatures will have disastrous effects on human health, the agro-economy, and food security. These rising temperatures will deepen the vicious cycle of poverty in Pakistan in the days ahead.
Since climate change is an increasing threat to Pakistan, the present rulers must take practical steps on a war footing to contain the catastrophic effects of climate change so that the country may not suffer disproportionately in the days ahead.
KASLOOM ABRO,
Islamabad.