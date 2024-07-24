All DCs, ACs directed to check prices, enforce official rates

KARACHI - A meeting was held in the office of Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, to review the price control campaign. All Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioner Karachi Abdul Hannan Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Commissioner Karachi Office Rabia Syed, and others attended the meeting. The Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting on the efforts made by Assistant Commissioners to check prices and enforce official rates in their respective sub divisions.
The meeting took notice of the increase in prices of tomatoes, onions, and other few vegetables. The Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner East, Shehzad Fazal Abbasi, to make the market committee transparent, hold a meeting with the market committee, and take steps to ensure transparency in the auction system at Sabzi Mandi. The meeting also reviewed efforts to check prices of all essential food items, including fruits, vegetables, chicken, eggs, and grocery items. The Commissioner instructed the Deputy Commissioners to strictly enforce official prices, monitor the price control campaign themselves, ensure that Assistant Commissioners check prices daily, and submit a report of daily action to the Commissioner office.