Amna Urooj produced in Lahore court

LAHORE - A local court on Tuesday handed over accused Amna Urooj to police on a three-day physical remand in play­wright Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s honey trap case. The court also sent 11 other accused to jail on judicial remand for an identification parade. Earlier, the police produced accused Amna Urooj and 11 others before Judicial Magistrate Nabeela Amir in District Courts. The investigation of­ficer requested the court for physical remand of accused Amna Urooj, add­ing that her custody was required for recovery and investigations. He also requested the court to send the 11 other accused to jail for an identi­fication parade. The court, allowing two separate applications of the po­lice, handed over Amna Urooj to po­lice on a three-day physical remand and ordered her production upon the expiry of the remand term. The court also sent the other accused to jail for an identification parade. The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against the accused on a complaint of Khalilur Rehman Qamar.