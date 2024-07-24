Another monsoon spell to hit Karachi next week

KARACHI - Karachi’s sweltering heatwave has finally subsided, bringing relief to the city’s residents as a low-pressure system shifted from Indian Gujarat to Oman.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that the real July weather has returned to Ka­rachi as light rain and drizzle expected in the city tonight. He further said that weather will remain cloudy in the coming days in the metropolis.

“The weather is expected to remain cloudy, with a possibil­ity of light rain and drizzle in the evening and night,” said Met department. The sea breeze, which was suspended due to the low air pressure in Gujarat, has been fully restored in the port city. Furthermore, the Met official said that another spell of monsoon rains is expected to hit the city from July 30.