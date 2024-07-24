Arshad Nadeem goes for the gold in Paris Olympics

Pakistan’s ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is set to make his mark in the upcoming .

He believes he is fit and fully prepared to win a gold medal for Pakistan.

Pakistan have not bagged a medal since the 1992 Olympics.

“I will continue my training in Paris to bring improvement before competing in the event and if every thing goes according to plan, I will get a medal for the country at the Olympics,” he said.

Nadeem finished fifth in the Tokyo Games in 2021 after becoming the first athlete from Pakistan to qualify.

Nadeem returned to competition after a year, securing a fourth place finish in the Paris Diamond League.

Though he didn't clinch a medal, Nadeem regained his form and rhythm ahead of the .

In his opening throw, Nadeem reached 74.11 meters and showed steady improvement. His second throw hit 80.28 meters, followed by a third attempt of 82.71 meters, briefly placing him in the top three.

In his fourth attempt, he threw 82.17 meters, but was overtaken by Jacob Vadlejch's 85-meter throw in the same round.

Despite a strong effort of 84.21 meters in the fifth round, it wasn’t enough to break into the top three, leaving him in fourth place.

This was Nadeem's first major event since August 2023. Following recent surgery and a recovery period, he remains a crucial contender for Pakistan at the this month.