Arson, Askari Tower attack cases: ATC orders police to wind up investigation

Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) has ordered police to conclude investigation of Askari Tower attack and arson cases related to May 9 by the next hearing.

ATC judge Khalid Arshad heard the applications on the interim-bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and others in the arson and Askari Tower attack cases.

During the hearing, the applications for exemption of appearance in the court by Omar Ayub, Asad Umar, Azeemullah, Gul Asghar Khan and Malik Ahmed Chatta were filed.

Omar Ayub counsels contended that Omar Ayub was engaged with Islamabad High Court in cases therefore he couldn’t appear today.

The court accepted their application of absence and ordered all accused in the cases to appear before the court in the next hearing.

The court has summoned DIG investigation on immediate basis and also ordered the police to conclude investigation of cases by next hearing.

The court has also directed all the lawyers to appear in the next hearing with full-fledged preparation on the arguments.

The court remarked to announce verdict on the cases in any condition on next hearing.

Consequently, the ATC has extended the interim bail of 28 accused involved in Askari Tower attack and arson cases by August 2.