Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Bails of May 9 accused challenged in Supreme Court

Web Desk
8:02 PM | July 24, 2024
National

The Punjab government challenged the lower court order in the Supreme Court for canceling the bails of the May 9 accused.

The Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi judge was made a party in the petition. The Punjab government filed the petition through the prosecutor general.

The government in the petition requested that the accused in the list be denied bail.

The list of 57 accused including PTI founder Imran Khan, senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Sheikh Rashid was submitted to the Supreme Court in this regard.

The Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi had granted bail to the accused. the decision of the Anti-Terrorism Court was challenged in the Lahore High Court earlier. The LHC had also rejected the Punjab government's appeal and imposed a fine as well. 

