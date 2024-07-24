Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A to tour Pakistan

Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A to tour Pakistan
Our Staff Reporter
July 24, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  Pakistan Shaheens will play four additional four-day and six 50-over matches this year at home against Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A in August and November, respectively. 

Pakistan Shaheens are currently playing a four-day series against Bangladesh A in Darwin, Australia. Following the sec­ond four-dayer between the two teams which will conclude on 29 July, they will go toe-to-toe in two four-dayers from 10- 13 August and 17-20 August in Pakistan (Venues TBC). The four-dayers will be followed by three 50-over matches on 23, 25, and 27 August. In November, Sri Lanka A will visit Pakistan for five matches against Pakistan Shaheens. The four-dayers will be played from 11-14 November and 18-21 November, while the 50-over matches will be held on 25, 27, and 29 No­vember. Venues will be announced in due course. Separately, the Pakistan Emerging team will also defend their ACC Emerg­ing Teams Asia Cup title in October, while the Pakistan U19 team will feature in a U19 50-over Tri-Nation Tournament and ACC Asia Cup U19 in November/December. The ACC will announce details of the two tournaments in due course.

Our Staff Reporter

