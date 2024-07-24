Bangladesh PM blames political foes for violence

DHAKA - Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has blamed her political op­ponents for the deadly unrest in the country, adding she was “forced” to impose a curfew for public safety.

“We will lift the curfew whenever the situation gets better,” she said on Monday in a meeting with business leaders in the capital Dhaka.

Security forces are accused of ex­cessive force against student pro­testers, in which more than 150 people have been killed in the past week. Police have arrested over 1,000 people, including several se­nior opposition leaders.

Ms Hasina’s comments came a day after Bangladesh’s top court scrapped most of the quotas on government jobs, meeting a key de­mand of protesters. The rallies have sparked one of the deadliest out­breaks of violence in the country for years and escalated into calls for Ms Hasina to quit. Ms Hasina has blamed the main opposition Bangladesh Na­tionalist Party and the Jamaat-e-Isl­ami and their student wings for the violence, saying her government will work to “suppress these militants and create a better environment”.

Political analysts see the unrest as an unprecedented test for one of Asia’s most powerful women.

Ms Hasina, 76, secured her fourth straight term as prime minister in January, in a controver­sial election boycotted by the country’s main opposition parties.

“The over-politicisa­tion of the spirit of the liberation war by Sheikh Hasina and her party, the denial of basic vot­ing rights to citizens year after year, and the dictatorial nature of her re­gime have angered a large section of society,” said Mubashar Hasan, a research fellow at the University of Oslo who studies authoritarianism in Asia. “Unfortunately, she never be­came the prime minister for every­one in the country. Instead, she re­mained the leader of just one group,” he told BBC Bangla. Before Sunday’s court decision, Bangladesh reserved about 30% of its high-paying govern­ment jobs for relatives of those who fought in Bangladesh’s war for inde­pendence from Pakistan in 1971.

The court ruled that 93% of roles would now be filled on merit. Ms Ha­sina is the daughter of Bangladesh’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rah­man. Her government abolished the reservation in 2018, following pro­tests. But a court ordered the author­ities to reinstate the quotas in June, triggered fresh unrest. The protests by mostly university students began about two weeks ago. They say the system unfairly benefits the children of pro-government groups and they have called for it to be replaced with merit-based recruitment.