Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Bar, bench should move hand in hand to dispense justice: Justice Jahangiri

July 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahan­giri on Tuesday empha­sized that bench and bar should go hand in hand to dispense justice. He said that whoever com­mits travesty of justice is a criminal in the eyes of pleader and Almighty. If there is the court of the Almighty if we don’t dispense justice here, he said. Address a ceremo­ny organised by the Is­lamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), he said that problems face by the bar must be solved as he also belonged to the bar, adding that bench would also have to play its part. Justice Jahangiri suggested that lawyers should come to the court will prepared and timely in particular.

