Cabinet decides about ban on PTI today

ISLAMABAD - The much-delayed meeting of federal cabinet has been called today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if in the chair. Credible sources told this scribe that the cabinet would take into consideration the gov­ernment’s move to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a possible reference against ex-PM Imran khan, for­mer deputy speaker NA Qasim Suri and former pres­ident Arif Alvi under article 6 of the Constitution for alleged violations of the Constitution and would dis­cuss the apex court decision on reserved seats of SIC.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and At­torney General of Pakistan would brief the cabi­net about the apex court’s decision and the gov­ernment move for review petition. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar would brief the cabinet about his meetings with President Zardari and other PPP leaders on the matter. The sources said cabi­net approval is must on sending a reference to the Supreme Court under article 6.

The legal team would also brief the cabinet about alleged anti-Pakistan activities of PTI including the raid by FIA on its central secretariat in Islam­abad. Earlier, the cabinet was scheduled to meet on Tuesday, however, because of the ongoing talks be­tween PPP and PML-N it was delayed and resched­uled for Wednesday. The sources said important decisions are expected during the cabinet meeting.