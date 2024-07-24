Cabinet decides about ban on PTI today

ISLAMABAD - The much-delayed meeting of federal cabinet has been called today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. Credible sources told this scribe that the cabinet would take into consideration the government’s move to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a possible reference against ex-PM Imran khan, former deputy speaker NA Qasim Suri and former president Arif Alvi under article 6 of the Constitution for alleged violations of the Constitution and would discuss the apex court decision on reserved seats of SIC.
Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Attorney General of Pakistan would brief the cabinet about the apex court’s decision and the government move for review petition. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar would brief the cabinet about his meetings with President Zardari and other PPP leaders on the matter. The sources said cabinet approval is must on sending a reference to the Supreme Court under article 6.
The legal team would also brief the cabinet about alleged anti-Pakistan activities of PTI including the raid by FIA on its central secretariat in Islamabad. Earlier, the cabinet was scheduled to meet on Tuesday, however, because of the ongoing talks between PPP and PML-N it was delayed and rescheduled for Wednesday. The sources said important decisions are expected during the cabinet meeting.