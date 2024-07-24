Ceremony organised in honour of SCCI delegation

SIALKOT - Pakistani ambassador posted in Ja­pan has organised a ceremony in honour of the delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try. Pakistani ambassador posted in Japan Raza Bashir Tarar said that Si­alkot’s leather, surgical, wall leather, beauty instrument, sports goods, cricket gear, football, military badg­es, soccer ball, swimming, volleyball and other products are an example in the world because of their quality. The benefits of the B2B meeting will be reaped in the visit to Japan. On this occasion, SCCI Vice President Sheikh Amir Majeed also gave the shield to the Pakistani ambassador on behalf of the chamber. President Sialkot Chamber Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that the successful visit of the delega­tion to Chapan will significantly help in increasing the volume of trade be­tween the two countries, which will increase investment opportunities and also increase employment.