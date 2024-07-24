Chairman CDA reviews digitisation process

ISLAMABAD - Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting regarding the digitization of various projects here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by the Senior officers of the rel­evant departments. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was briefed about the digitization of various projects.Chairman CDA was apprised that work on Case Management System is in pro­cess under which more than 130 facilities will be available to citizens on mobile phones.

Similarly, digitization of birth and death certifi­cates, property tax and other municipal functions is also being started. Chairman CDA was briefed that work on Property Management System is also in process under which more than 85,000 prop­erty files will be digitized. Chairman CDA was fur­ther briefed that the software for the digital park­ing project has been prepared while its hardware will reach Pakistan by the end of this month.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the services of a reputed third party will be taken to monitor the digital parking to ensure transparency in the process of revenue collection. He further said that the revenue obtained from digital parking will be spent on the construction, repair and renovation of these places. The facilities provided to the citizens will be improved.