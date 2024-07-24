Wednesday, July 24, 2024
CIA staff suspended after suspect’s death in custody

Our Staff Reporter
July 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

RAJANPUR   -  The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Sa­jjad Hassan Khan suspended CIA staff team in­cluding the incharge CIA on suicide of a suspect in police lockup on Tuesday.

Taking action on the incident of a suspect’s suicide in police lockup under the custody of CIA staff police, the regional police officer has sought detailed report from District Police Of­ficer (DPO) Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad Khosa and directed him to ensure stern action against the officials involved in negligence.

He said that suicide of a suspect and police custody was not a minor thing to ignore. He said that the officials found involved in negligence would face stern legal action.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CIA staff police arrested an accused Dilshad son of Abdul Majeed in a case number 694/24 and locked him in the police lockup. On next day, the police found him dead after he com­mitted suicide by hanging himself with the roof of the lockup.

However, the body has been sent to District Headquarters Hospital Rajanpur for autopsy while the investigation has also been started into the incident, police sources said.

