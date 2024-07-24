Wednesday, July 24, 2024
City Police Chief orders action against SHO after drowning of three individuals at Turtle Beach

APP
July 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kara­chi, Javed Akhtar Odho, has ordered disciplinary action against a Station House Officer (SHO) con­cerned following the tragic drowning of three in­dividuals at Turtle Beach, Hawke’s Bay. According to a news release on Tuesday, the Karachi Police Chief emphasized the importance of enforcing Sec­tion 144, which prohibits bathing in the sea, and called for strict legal measures against those who violate this regulation. Javed Akhtar Odho further warned that both the SHO and the deputy super­intendent of police would face stringent legal con­sequences should any further drownings occur at Sea View, Manora, or Hawke’s Bay.

APP

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1721715835.jpg

