CM Maryam demands strict action against anarchist group

Tarar calls Imran’s party Tehreek-e-Intishar.
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Referring to the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the May 9 culprit has confessed to planning and orchestrating the riots. In a statement on Tuesday, she said that it is not a party, but an anarchist group whose sole purpose is to harm the state through mischief. Maryam Nawaz said that Zaman Park remained a training headquarters for terrorists, training was given for making petrol bombs and attacking the state. May 9 was planned during the 4-month drama of plaster-cast leg, she said.
The CM said that what a peaceful protest it was, in which more than 200 military installations were attacked, air force planes were set on fire, corps commanders’ houses were burnt, and martyrs’ memorials were desecrated. Conspiracies to make Pakistan default, letters to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), cipher and desecrating martyrs’ memorials are part of this big conspiracy, she mentioned. In the presence of evidence, strict action against this evil anarchist group, following the constitution and law, is a requirement of national security and national interests, she said. This is the same conspiratorial group that alienated friendly countries from Pakistan, used bad language against their leadership, made baseless accusations on CPEC and China, and stopped the visit of the President of China by staging a sit-in, she recalled. In 2014, they attacked Parliament, PTV, Prime Minister House, washed dirty clothes on the walls of the police headquarters, and dug graves in D Chowk, she said.
Also, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar Tuesday demanded strict action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its founder who, according to him, orchestrated and facilitated the May 9 conspiracy to attack more than 200 military installations, the Corps Commander House Lahore and other important buildings.
According to the Information Minister, the leader of the “Tehreek-e-Intishar” has finally confessed his crime of “planning and facilitating” the May 9 tragedy. His family members found instructing outside the Corps Commander House Lahore to attack the building. He said the PTI sought nothing but violence, chaos and anarchy to do political point scoring on the “dead bodies”.