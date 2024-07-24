Wednesday, July 24, 2024
CM Maryam inaugurates free medicine project to help patients

Web Desk
8:06 PM | July 24, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday made history by inaugurating the project of providing free medicine to patients across the province.

The country’s largest warehouse to store the medicines became functional on Wednesday. It has the capacity of storing the medicine worth 17 billion rupees.

The chief minister also directed the officials to complete the medicine warehouse in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan at the earliest.

The project is part of CM’s initiative ‘Health at your Doorstep’ which is meant to bring improvement in the sector.

The chief minister visited the main medicine warehouse in Maraka on Wednesday while also inaugurating the project for the provision of free medicines.

The CM was briefed that nine warehouses have been established to store the medicine.

The furniture and modern medical equipment would also be provided for the revamping of hospitals.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Minister for Primary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir, Minister for Specialised Healthcare Kh Salman Rafique, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and other officials were also present on the occasion.
 

