CM seeks proposals to set up bone marrow transplant center

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the 5th meeting of Standing Committee of Cabinet on Finance and Development (SCCFD) here on Tuesday. The CM directed the authorities to review establishment of a Bone Marrow Transplant Center in Punjab. She approved increase in financial powers of Commissioners, Deputy Commissioner, and Revenue Secretaries, and also gave a go-ahead to recruit against vacant posts in Health Information and Service Delivery Unit and Punjab Transport Company.

Besides the recruitment of Entomologist and Assistant Entomologist across Punjab.

The Standing Committee of Cabinet on Finance and Development (SCCFD) gave approval to architecture allowance for the employees of Punjab Architecture Department, besides approving increase in commission allowance for PPSC employees.

The SCCFD approved the purchase of bikes for Model Bazar Home Delivery Project riders, and granted one year extension to contract with Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust (RTEHT) for the management and operation of Regional Blood Centres of Multan and Bahawalpur.

It approved increase in grant for Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases, besides approving to change the name of Government Public Library Roshan Bhila Kasur to Javed Mahmood Public Library Roshan Bhila.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman attended the meeting. Chairman P&D, SMBR, Secretaries and other officers concerned were also present.