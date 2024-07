THATTA - A policeman was killed and four others injured in armed clash between two groups here on Tuesday, police said.

According to details, mem­bers of two groups which were in old dispute traded fire in Thatta. In exchange of fire, five people including a cop were critically injured.

The injured were shifted to hospital but the cop suc­cumbed to his wounds on the way. The police registered a case against armed men of the two clashing groups and start­ed investigations.