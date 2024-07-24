Wednesday, July 24, 2024
CTD kills TTP terrorist in Karachi

Web Desk
5:07 PM | July 24, 2024
One terrorist belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed in exchange of fire with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

According to details, the CTD personnel reached Northern Bypass on a tip-off where a terrorist was injured as a result of intense exchange of fire. He succumbed to his injuries when the CTD officials were taking him to the hospital.

Police said that militant was identified as Omar Farooq, a member of the proscribed TTP and the mastermind of Karachi Police Office attack.

