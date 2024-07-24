Dacoit killed in ‘cross firing’ in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - The district police said that a suspect wanted in around 30 cases including highway robberies and murder had been killed in firing opened by his own accomplices. A police spokesperson said here that a suspect identified as Bilal was wanted by the Bahawalpur Police in several heinous crimes cases including highway robberies and murder. “Around 30 cases were lodged against the suspect at police stations in Bahawalpur district,” he said, adding that the suspect was involved in heinous crimes including highway robberies and murder. He said that the police took the suspect to an area to recover snatched goods and during that cross firing took place in Chak-7BC area. “When firing stopped, the police noticed that the suspect has been killed in firing opened by his own accom­plices,” the spokesperson said.

MAN KILLED AFTER HIT BY TRAIN IN BAHAWALPUR

A man was killed when he was hit by a Lahore-bound train in Musafir Khana area of Bahawlapur district. Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Department, Rescue 1122 and the police said that they received information about presence of a body on railway track near Kalanchwala railway station in Musafir Khana area of the Bahawlapur district. “The ambulance of the Rescue Department reached the scene and shifted the body to hospital morgue,” they said, adding that the man was hit by train on railway track at night time and local people noticed presence of the body in morning time. The hospital sources said that apparently, the body was of a 25-year-old man. However, his identity was yet to be ascertained. The police have been conducting investigation into the incident. Further probe was underway.