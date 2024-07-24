Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Dar, Lammy forge strategy to boost Pak-UK ties

Dar, Lammy forge strategy to boost Pak-UK ties
Agencies
July 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and United Kindgom Foreign Secretary Da­vid Lammy discussed boosting Pak-UK relations, focusing on the contribu­tions of British Pakistanis, and plan­ning for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Octo­ber. In a phone call, the Deputy Prime Minister congratulated David Lammy on his appointment as the Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs Common­wealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, expressing optimism about the new UK government’s com­mitment to continuing the positive momentum in Pakistan-UK relations. The two ministers praised the valu­able contributions of British Pakistanis in strengthening the friendly relations between Pakistan and the United King­dom. The DPM highlighted the signifi­cance Pakistan places on its relations with the United Kingdom, particularly within the Commonwealth context.

Agencies

