DC increases milk price at retail by Rs15 per liter

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hy­derabad Zainul Abedin Memon has increased the price of milk at the ends of the dairy farmers, wholesalers and retailers.

According to a notification, the retailers had been allowed to charge Rs 215 per liter, up from Rs 200 per liter. Likewise, the wholesalers could sell milk to retailers at Rs 200 per liter and the dairy farmers at Rs190 per liter.

The DC stated in the notifica­tion that the hike had been al­lowed in the light of a report of Deputy Director Livestock and Animal Husbandry, Hyderabad.The DC also held a meeting with the stakeholders in that regard.

The milk as per the law is sup­posed to contain 6 percent fat content. The DC has also directed his subordinate officials to take action against the traders who did not comply with the notifica­tion and charges excess rates.