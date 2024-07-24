Wednesday, July 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC increases milk price at retail by Rs15 per liter

APP
July 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hy­derabad Zainul Abedin Memon has increased the price of milk at the ends of the dairy farmers, wholesalers and retailers.

According to a notification, the retailers had been allowed to charge Rs 215 per liter, up from Rs 200 per liter. Likewise, the wholesalers could sell milk to retailers at Rs 200 per liter and the dairy farmers at Rs190 per liter.

The DC stated in the notifica­tion that the hike had been al­lowed in the light of a report of Deputy Director Livestock and Animal Husbandry, Hyderabad.The DC also held a meeting with the stakeholders in that regard.

The milk as per the law is sup­posed to contain 6 percent fat content. The DC has also directed his subordinate officials to take action against the traders who did not comply with the notifica­tion and charges excess rates.

Rana Tanveer for ensuring stable retail prices of sugar

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1721715835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024