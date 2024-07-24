Wednesday, July 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC visits injured police personnel at hospital

APP
July 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan, along with District Police Officer Salim Abbas Kolachi here on Tuesday visited the Hayatabad Medical Complex to meet with Khyber police personnel who was injured in yesterday’s IED blast in Tirah Valley.

They expressed their solidarity with the injured personnel and prayed for their speedy recovery. During the visit, the DC and DPO assured the injured personnel of full support and cooperation from the district administration and Khyber police. They said that the well-being and support of their police force in times of crisis was top priority.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1721805770.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024