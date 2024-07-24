DC visits injured police personnel at hospital

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan, along with District Police Officer Salim Abbas Kolachi here on Tuesday visited the Hayatabad Medical Complex to meet with Khyber police personnel who was injured in yesterday’s IED blast in Tirah Valley.

They expressed their solidarity with the injured personnel and prayed for their speedy recovery. During the visit, the DC and DPO assured the injured personnel of full support and cooperation from the district administration and Khyber police. They said that the well-being and support of their police force in times of crisis was top priority.