Elderly man found dead in ancient temple in Kasur

KASUR - The body of an elderly man was found in an ancient temple located in the Chunian area of Kasur on Tuesday. Accord­ing to the police, the deceased has not yet been identified. The body was recovered and transferred to the Chunian Taluka Headquarters Hospital for further examination. The Chunian City police station is currently investigating the incident and working to de­termine the identity of the de­ceased individual. No further details about the victim or the circumstances surround­ing the discovery of the body have been provided at this time. Meanwhile, a young man was killed while sleeping in a farm house in Kanganpur, Ka­sur on Tuesday. According to police, the man was sleeping outside to guard some solar panels when unknown attack­ers killed him with axes. The victim was identified as Mu­hammad Arshad, a resident of Kasur. Arshad was farm­ing on land owned by a local doctor, Dr Umar Noor. When the incident was reported, po­lice and rescue teams arrived at the scene. They recovered the body and transported it to the Chunian Taluka Head­quarters Hospital. The police have registered a case at the Kanganpur police station and launched investigation into the incident.