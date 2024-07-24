Elderly man found dead in ancient temple in Kasur

KASUR - The body of an elderly man was found in an ancient temple located in the Chunian area of Kasur on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased has not yet been identified. The body was recovered and transferred to the Chunian Taluka Headquarters Hospital for further examination. The Chunian City police station is currently investigating the incident and working to determine the identity of the deceased individual. No further details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body have been provided at this time. Meanwhile, a young man was killed while sleeping in a farm house in Kanganpur, Kasur on Tuesday. According to police, the man was sleeping outside to guard some solar panels when unknown attackers killed him with axes. The victim was identified as Muhammad Arshad, a resident of Kasur. Arshad was farming on land owned by a local doctor, Dr Umar Noor. When the incident was reported, police and rescue teams arrived at the scene. They recovered the body and transported it to the Chunian Taluka Headquarters Hospital. The police have registered a case at the Kanganpur police station and launched investigation into the incident.