Ex-servicmen body reject KP Assembly’s resolution against Azme Istehkam operation

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Ex Servicemen Society (PESS) has re­jected the resolution passed by KP Assembly against the Azm-e-Istehkam operation. Presi­dent PESS, Lieutenant General (R) Abdul Qa­yyum has termed the resolution a sad develop­ment. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum said that banned TTP was launching attacks on Pakistan. He highlighted that the number of Pakistan Army martyrs has reached 575 since January 2024. Lt. Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum repeated that terrorism was the problem of Pakistan as the country was facing digital and physical terrorism.