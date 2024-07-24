Ex-servicmen body reject KP Assembly’s resolution against Azme Istehkam operation

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Ex Servicemen Society (PESS) has rejected the resolution passed by KP Assembly against the Azm-e-Istehkam operation. President PESS, Lieutenant General (R) Abdul Qayyum has termed the resolution a sad development. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum said that banned TTP was launching attacks on Pakistan. He highlighted that the number of Pakistan Army martyrs has reached 575 since January 2024. Lt. Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum repeated that terrorism was the problem of Pakistan as the country was facing digital and physical terrorism.