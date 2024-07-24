Federal cabinet ‘delays’ decision to ban PTI

The federal cabinet has postponed its decision on imposing a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and invoking Article 6 against PTI founder Imran Khan, ex-president Dr Arif Alvi, and former deputy NA speaker Qasim Suri.

According to sources, the government will consult with the Pakistan People’s Party and other coalition parties before making a decision.

Sources said that the matter regarding ban on PTI will be presented in the cabinet meeting after the consultation.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regretted the propaganda campaign unleashed by PTI against the armed forces of Pakistan, which he said, will not be tolerated at all.

He emphasized the need to unite against such malicious campaigns, stressing that our armed forces have made immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Voicing serious concerns over the recent surge in terror acts especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Prime Minister said this is being done under an organized conspiracy. Referring to the involvement of TTP in terror attacks, He said the terror emanating from a neighboring country is not acceptable at all.

He said Pakistan is ready to protect its citizens. He however said Pakistan wants to address this issue through negotiations and peaceful means. He said contacts in this regard are being made directly and indirectly.

The federal government had earlier announced its plans to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and seek Article 6 proceedings against its founder Imran Khan, ex-president Dr Arif Alvi, and former deputy NA speaker Qasim Suri.

The announcement came following the relief given to the party by the top court in the reserved seats case as well as to the party founder Imran Khan in the Iddat case.

Addressing a presser, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the country could not move forward with the Imran Khan-founded party’s existence.

“In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher case as well as the resolution passed in the US, we believe that there is credible evidence present to have the PTI banned,” he said.

The minister added: “We are going to impose a ban on PTI and we believe that Article 17 of the Constitution gives the government the right to ban political parties, and the matter will be referred to the Supreme Court.”