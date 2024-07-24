FHM Engage launches Youth Council for Sustainable Action

KARACHI - USAID’s flagship private sector health project, Frontier Health Markets (FHM) Engage, has launched the Youth Council for Sustainable Action in Sindh. The youth council aims to amplify youth voices and pro­mote sustainable health practic­es, particularly in family planning services across Pakistan. FHM En­gage is a global cooperative agree­ment that provides technical as­sistance to support local actors to improve the ability of health mar­kets to meet supply-side capacity gaps and consumer preferences, contributing to equitable provi­sion of and access to high-quality family planning and other health services and products in mixed health systems. As one of the core consortium partners of FHM En­gage, Pathfinder International, renowned for its community-led health programs globally, brings expertise to ensure meaningful youth engagement in healthcare decision-making. “As the key implementer of the FHM Engage activity in Pakistan, Pathfinder International is proud to contrib­ute to the launch of this initiative that empowers young people to actively shape interventions that enhance their health and overall well-being,” stated Madiha Latif, Country Director at Pathfinder International, Pakistan.