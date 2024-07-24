Finance minister holds zoom meeting with Moody’s reps

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday held a Zoom meeting with the representatives from Moody’s Ratings and updated them about the economic outlook of the country. He highlighted that the foreign exchange reserves are surpassing USD 9 billion, CPI inflation is stable at 12.6%, and there is a robust 7.7% increase in foreign remit­tances, reflecting economic resilience, said a press release issued by Ministry.

He emphasized a 30% rise in tax col­lection in fiscal year 2024 and outlined reforms to broaden the tax base, includ­ing new agricultural taxes and digital ini­tiatives at the Federal Board of Revenue. He also noted that over 150,000 retail­ers have registered as first-time taxpay­ers, marking a significant stride towards broadening the tax base. The minister mentioned the ambitious targets aimed to increase revenues by 3% of GDP by FY 2027, with plans for a primary surplus of 1% of GDP, demonstrating Pakistan’s commitment to fiscal sustainability and growth. Muhammad Aurangzeb updated Moody’s representatives on the successful completion of Pakistan’s 9-month Stand By Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund, emphasizing its positive impact on macroeconomic indicators.

He highlighted multilateral institu­tions’ confidence in financing Pakistan’s developmental projects and apprised Moody’s of Pakistan’s recently finalized Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) with the IMF for a new medium-term program. The minister underscored ongoing reforms in the energy sector and state-owned enterprises, including privatization and rightsizing efforts aimed at improving operational efficiency and governance. Moody’s Ratings representatives appre­ciated the comprehensive briefing and expressed confidence in Pakistan’s eco­nomic trajectory underpinned by robust fiscal reforms and strategic initiatives.