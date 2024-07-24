Firefighters battle devastating wildfires across Europe

ANKARA - Firefighters are battling severe wild­fires across Europe, with Portugal, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria facing extensive damage and displacement due to the re­lentless flames, local media reported on Tuesday. Wildfires fueled by high tem­peratures are wreaking havoc across Europe, with Portugal, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria among the worst affected in the last couple of days, according to local media outlets. In Portugal, a fire near the capital Lisbon led to the hospitalization of at least 14 people, including 11 fire­fighters, for smoke inhalation. Accord­ing to the press reports, the fire, which started in the afternoon, was brought un­der control within a few hours. Over 300 firefighters, 93 vehicles, and eight water-dropping aircraft were deployed to com­bat the blaze. An equestrian center was damaged, resulting in the evacuation of 30 horses. In North Macedonia, seven wildfires continue to burn, with firefight­ing teams battling the flames for almost two weeks. The situation is particularly dire on Serta Mountain, between the cit­ies of Stip and Negotino, where approxi­mately 30 kilometers (over 18.6 miles) of land have been engulfed by flames. Authorities have deployed two police helicopters, an army helicopter, 60 spe­cial service police officers, and 100 army members to the area. The number of he­licopters and planes enabled by the EU mechanism for Civil Protection has also been increased. Bulgaria has also been severely impacted, with wildfires in the municipality of Bolyarovo, bordering Türkiye, being brought under control after seven days of firefighting efforts. The fire affected around 73 kilometers of land, causing significant damage to the village of Voden, where many residents lost their homes. The high temperatures and strong winds have made the situ­ation challenging to manage. Tempo­rary accommodation, including seven mobile homes furnished with beds, kitchenware, and household utensils, has been set up for those affected by the fire. In addition to these regions, wildfires are still burning in Greece near the border with Bulgaria, partic­ularly around the Sandanski villages of Petrovo and Goleshovo. Foresters and firefighters have created clear­ings to prevent the fire from entering Slavyanka Mountain, home to the Ali Botush Reserve. The situation is be­ing closely monitored, with the unit in Blagoevgrad ready to be activated at the request of the Fire Safety and Civil Protection General Directorate.