FO Regional Incharge inspects post office on parcel theft complaints

HYDERABAD - On the directives of Federal Ombudsman Aijaz Ahmed Qureshi, the Regional Incharge Ambassador (R) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed on Tuesday inspected the post office in Latifabad No. 7, following rising public complaints about parcel thefts. According to a press release, the Regional Incharge while inquiring with the concerned officers about the complaints of constant theft of parcels in the Post Office emphasized the need to identify those responsible for stealing the parcels. He said that despite the availability of very affordable insurance, proper posters/notices were not put up to guide the public. He urged that large posters containing information about affordable insurance should be displayed prominently within the post office and that customers should be encouraged to opt for this insurance when booking parcels, so that in case of loss of parcels the loss sufferers can get adequate compensation.