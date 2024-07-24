Former PM of Jordan visits FUUAST

KARACHI - Former Prime Minister of Jordan and sitting President of Islamic World Academy of Sciences Prof. Dr. Adnan Badran and Dean of Sciences, American University of Beirut (AUB), Prof. Dr. Elias Baydoun, visited Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Islamabad campus on Tuesday. According to spokesperson, they visited the FUUAST on invitation of Vice Chancellor FUUAST Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari, said a statement issued here. Incharge FUUAST Islamabad Campus Dr. Ihtsham Haq Padda, Additional Registrar Mohammad Aleem Raza along with the heads of various departments accorded a warm welcome to the guests and presented them flowers bouquets. Prof Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari presented a brief introduction of Federal Urdu University, on the occasion. Prof Dr Adnan Badran thanked Prof. Zabta Khan on inviting them to the FUUAST and said that he is very pleased to visit the varsity and he is very impressed by his leadership skills and he believes that the University will become the best university in the world under his leadership. In the end, the VC thanked the guests for visiting the Federal Urdu University and presented them shields and gifts.