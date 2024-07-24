Four including two women drown at Karachi's Turtle, Seaview beaches

Two women and one man drowned while the other two women were rescued in Karachi’s Turtle Beach, according to police and rescue officials.

According to police, family members were engulfed with high tides during swimming, as a result 40-year old Arshad and 30-year old Naureen Shera drowned on the spot while three women rescued and shifted to nearby hospital.

However, one woman died and other women were under-treatment.

A teenager drowned while other two were rescued while swimming in Seaview Beach, in an other tragic incident.

The officials have warned about the high waves in the ocean and banned swimming but people are violating the rules.

Police have lodged FIR against some violators and arrested them for swimming in the beach and violating laws despite deployment of lifeguards and police on the beaches.

According to details, Karachi police chief Javed Odho has warned of suspension of SHO/DSP on violation of beach rules and drowning of any person.