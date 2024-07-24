Funds approved for Khattak Banda, Zameer Gul dams

PESHAWAR - KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has issued orders for provision of required funds for the remaining work of Khattak Banda Dam and Zameer Gul Dam of district Kohat.

The formal work on the dams will start soon. Similarly, funds for Makh Banda Dam of district Karak and Pezu Dam of district Lakki Marwat have also been approved simultaneously. According to the press release issued here on Tuesday, a total amount of Rs800 million will be released for these four dams.

It says this positive development was result of the efforts of KP Minister on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi, senior leader of PTI Shehryar Afridi MNA and Daud Shah Afridi MPA.

The Chief Minister has directed to ensure completion of the remaining work of these dams within three to six months, it added.