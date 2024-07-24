Wednesday, July 24, 2024
German Ambassador meets Maryam Nawaz, vows to strengthen bilateral ties

Web Desk
4:52 PM | July 24, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Federal Republic of Germany Ambassador Alfred Grannas held a meeting, both sides vowed to strengthen bilateral ties.

Maryam Nawaz commended the German authorities' immediate action on the attack by extremists on the Pakistan Consulate in Germany.

Both sides economically discussed cooperation in economic and technical education sectors. Punjab CM hailed Germany’s investment and cooperation in development sectors in Punjab.

Both sides discussed more cooperation opportunities in renewable energy, vocational training, information technology and other sectors.

The German ambassador commended the Punjab government's efforts for the provision of a suitable environment for investment.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to boost technical education and achieve sustainable development goals.

Punjab CM and German ambassador reviewed suggestions of collaboration in health, education and other sectors.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz assured German investors and businesses of full support. Both sides exchanged views to promote vocational and technical education training programs across Punjab.

Punjab CM asserted to equip youth with skills to meet market demands.

She also commended Germany’s role as a global leader in renewable energy matters for serving humanity by environmental friendly measures.

She informed the German ambassador about the solarisation project for the provision of clean and green energy.

Web Desk

National

