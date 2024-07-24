GiGi Mini EV price reduced, now available on installments in Pakistan

Following the trend of prominent two-wheelers, the small electric vehicle market in Pakistan is getting a boost with the introduction of the GiGi Mini EV, available on a 12-month easy installment plan.

For those keen on embracing zero-emission driving, this plan offers an excellent opportunity.

GiGi Motors recently announced the installment plan through a social media post, detailing that a down payment of Rs 1,950,000 is required, followed by monthly installments of Rs 162,000.



To avail of this plan, interested buyers need to submit:

A thoroughly filled application form

A copy of their CNIC

Two passport-size photographs

A six-month bank statement (salary/income account) with an average balance thrice the installment amount

An employment letter detailing perks, job duration, and designation

An account maintenance certificate

Proof of additional income, if any



Registration will be in the customer's name, with HPA marking in favor of the insurance company.

All registration costs will be borne by the customer.

Prices are subject to changes in the USD rate and import duties or other taxes.



Earlier in May, GiGi Motors significantly reduced the price of the GiGi Mini EV by Rs 750,000, bringing it down to Rs 3,900,000 from the previous Rs 4,650,000.



The GiGi Mini EV features an upright front with a bulky hood, unique headlamps, and DRLs combined with old-fashioned halogen LED indicators. It also includes projected bumpers, brake lights, a reverse lamp, and a parking sensor, making it well-equipped for city commuting. However, the 13-inch tires and fake diffusers do not fully align with its overall robust exterior.

While its shorter wheelbase offers an incredible turning radius, the suspension may feel less reliable on bumpy city roads.The interior of the GiGi Mini EV compensates for any exterior flaws with cushioned bucket-style seats that provide comfort and a sporty feel. The car’s entry and exit are convenient, and the front cabin features modern aesthetics.

Although it's a two-door car, which makes it challenging to accommodate four adults comfortably, the rear seats are suitable for children, albeit with limited legroom.