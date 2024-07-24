Wednesday, July 24, 2024
GM Academies Dr Imran to participate in ICC Level 2 Tutors training course

Staff Reporter
July 24, 2024
LAHORE   -   Former international cricketer and General Man­ager Academies Dr Imran Abbas will feature in a four-day ICC Level 2 Tu­tors training course, tak­ing place in Malé, Maldives from 24 July. The initiative is part of ICC’s training and education programme to equip their members with quality Level 2 tu­tors who, in turn, will train quality coaches, enabling members to conduct their own Level 2 courses. The course will be conducted by former Pakistan inter­national cricketer Iqbal Sikander and former Ban­gladesh Test captain Amin-ul-Islam – both assigned by the ICC. Additionally, the ICC will hold a two-day High-Performance work­shop in Maldives on 29-30 July. Former Test cricketer Wahab Riaz and former international cricketer Shahid Anwar (head coach National Cricket Acade­my) will participate in the workshop. The workshop is designed to provide par­ticipants with information on the latest coaching tech­niques as well as on how to identify and develop talent from the grassroots level.

Staff Reporter

