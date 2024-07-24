Gold rate decreases by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs250,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs251,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs429 to Rs214,763 from Rs215,192 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold came down to Rs196,866 from Rs197,260, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,920 and Rs2,503.42 respectively. The price of gold in the interna­tional market decreased by $11 to $2,391 from $2,402, the Association reported.