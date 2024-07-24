Govt finalising transfer of 138 PWD-executed PSDP projects to provinces

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is finalising the transfer of 138 Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects, currently executed by Pak-Public Works Department (PWD), to provinces.
Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a meeting in to discuss the transfer of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects currently executed by Pak-Public Works Department (PWD) to provinces and various federal government entities. On July 10, 2024, the federal cabinet had approved abolishing of Pakistan-Public Works Department (PWD). Currently Pak-PWD is executing 162 projects of federal and provincial nature. Out of the 162 PSDP projects managed by Pak-PWD, 138 projects are attributed to provinces, while 24 belong to federal entities. The meeting was attended by Secretary Housing & Works, members of working groups, and senior officials from the Ministry of Planning, who collectively deliberated on the optimal redistribution of these projects.
Ahsan Iqbal underscored the pivotal role of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in this process, emphasizing that all PSDP projects must be presented before the CDWP forum before any transfer decisions are made. He directed the relevant departments to compile comprehensive Position Papers outlining each province’s projects for consideration during upcoming CDWP meetings, facilitating informed decisions on project reassignment.
In his directives, Minister Ahsan Iqbal stressed the urgency of expedient project transfers without undue delay. He highlighted the necessity of establishing robust Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and documentation protocols to streamline the handover process, ensuring clarity on project completion statuses and outstanding tasks. The Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives will continue to facilitate a seamless transition of PSDP projects, adhering to transparent and efficient governance practices in collaboration with provincial and federal stakeholders, he said.