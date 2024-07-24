Govt finalising transfer of 138 PWD-executed PSDP projects to provinces

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is finalising the transfer of 138 Public Sector Develop­ment Programme (PSDP) projects, cur­rently executed by Pak-Public Works De­partment (PWD), to provinces.

Federal Minister for Planning, De­velopment & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a meeting in to discuss the transfer of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects currently executed by Pak-Public Works Depart­ment (PWD) to provinces and various federal government entities. On July 10, 2024, the federal cabinet had approved abolishing of Pakistan-Public Works De­partment (PWD). Currently Pak-PWD is executing 162 projects of federal and provincial nature. Out of the 162 PSDP projects managed by Pak-PWD, 138 proj­ects are attributed to provinces, while 24 belong to federal entities. The meet­ing was attended by Secretary Housing & Works, members of working groups, and senior officials from the Ministry of Plan­ning, who collectively deliberated on the optimal redistribution of these projects.

Ahsan Iqbal underscored the pivotal role of the Central Development Work­ing Party (CDWP) in this process, em­phasizing that all PSDP projects must be presented before the CDWP forum before any transfer decisions are made. He directed the relevant departments to compile comprehensive Position Papers outlining each province’s proj­ects for consideration during upcoming CDWP meetings, facilitating informed decisions on project reassignment.

In his directives, Minister Ahsan Iqbal stressed the urgency of expedient proj­ect transfers without undue delay. He highlighted the necessity of establishing robust Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and documentation protocols to streamline the handover process, ensur­ing clarity on project completion status­es and outstanding tasks. The Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initia­tives will continue to facilitate a seamless transition of PSDP projects, adhering to transparent and efficient governance practices in collaboration with provincial and federal stakeholders, he said.