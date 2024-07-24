Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Govt is afraid of PTI's popularity: Barrister Saif

Govt is afraid of PTI's popularity: Barrister Saif
Web Desk
4:57 PM | July 24, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Wednesday that the government of “Ali Baba and 40 thieves” was afraid of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) popularity.

He said whatever odds the government may stack against the PTI, neither would they make any deal nor flee the country, adding that the PTI is an idea that can never be killed.

He said the PTI had been facing all sorts of troubles for the last 20 months, stressing that his party would continue to overcome all legal and constitutional barriers.

“Banning political parties and silencing critics is a hallmark of this fake government. It will not affect anything as people stand by the PTI. Proscribing the PTI will be the most foolish decision of the government as it will harm itself in the end ,” he added.

