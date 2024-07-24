Hollywood donors drop ‘Dembargo’ as celebrities back Harris

LOS ANGELES - A Hollywood “Dembargo” on political donations has ended, as key fundraisers and celebrities from rapper Cardi B to Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis and TV producer Shonda Rhimes endorsed Ka­mala Harris as the next Democratic nominee for US President. Relief and excitement spread across Los Angeles, the world’s film and television capi­tal and an important source of Democrats’ cam­paign funds, following President Joe Biden’s de­cision to end his reelection campaign on Sunday. “Lost” producer Damon Lindelof said he had halted what he called a “Dembargo,” a call for Hol­lywood backers to stop donating money to Demo­crats after Biden’s disastrous debate performance in June. Lindelof, writing on Instagram, said he felt “profound relief, gratitude ... and then, for the first time, genuine excitement for the election ahead” after Biden’s withdrawal. Hollywood often is de­scribed as an “ATM for Democrats.”