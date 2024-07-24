Imran confessed May 9 crime: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan had confessed his responsibility of May 9 violence.

She sharply criticised the former prime minister after his admission of calling for a protest in front of the General Headquarters (GHQ). “If this is not an admission of his crime, then what is,” Sherry Rehman remarked, emphasising that Khan has continually blamed institutions and the government for violent protests.

She accused Imran of targeting sensitive institutions to avoid arrest. She added: “Admitting to calling for attacks on institutions and martyrs is not enough. Imran Khan must apologize for his crimes.”

The Senator Sherry Rehman highlighted the contradictions in Imran’s actions, noting that while he meets party leaders and gives interviews to foreign journals, he claims to be held in a “terrorist cell.” She pointed out that no leader in the past received such privileges from jail, including video link access and interviews.

“Has Imran Khan forgotten his fascism,” Sherry Rehman questioned, recalling how he once deprived opponents of facilities in jail but now demands privileges for himself. “Despite everything, he is provided with all facilities in prison today,” she maintained.