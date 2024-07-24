Iran urged to provide comfort to Pakistani Arbaeen pilgrims

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Ambassador to Tehran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, on Tuesday met with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister and requested assistance in providing comfort and facilities to Pakistani pilgrims visiting from August 1 to 26 for the Arbaeen procession. According to a message received here, the Iranian government has instructed pilgrims to ensure their entry visas were valid, within the prescribed time frame, and in accordance with Iranian government policies. Pilgrims must have medical insurance costing five euros each and undergo dengue tests. Those with positive test results will not be allowed to cross the border. Additionally, pilgrims were only permitted to cross the Pakistani border aboard Pakistani buses. Relevant authorities will ensure these buses were in good condition and meet road safety standards.