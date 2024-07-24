Israeli troops kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raid

TULKAREM, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Palestinian officials said an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday killed five people, including a woman and her daughter. During the pre-dawn operation in Tulkarem refugee camp, Israeli drones struck and killed the head of Hamas’s military wing in Tulkarem, Ashraf Nafea, the military said in a statement. Hamas confirmed the “cowardly assassination” of commander Ashraf Eid Nafea and his companions. The head of the camp committee told AFP that Israeli troops killed five people in the operation.