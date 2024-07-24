IUB student injured in cylinder blast dies

BAHAWALPUR - A student of the Department of Agronomy at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), who had suffered se­vere burn injuries in the gas cylinder blast incident at the Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies and was receiving treatment at the Burn Unit of Nishtar Hos­pital in Multan, succumbed to his wounds on Tues­day. Syed Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad Shah’s funeral prayer was held in his ancestral village Haveli Nas­eer Khan in Lodhran. Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar, Dean Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain Tura­bi, Director of Academics Prof Dr Jawad Iqbal, Direc­tor of Student Affairs Prof Dr Abdul Raouf, Chairman of the Agronomy Department Prof Dr Mohammad Aoun Samar Raza, Director of Advanced Studies and Research Prof Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, Director of Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies Dr Mohammad Abdullah, Registrar Muhammad Shaji-ur-Rehm­an, Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Usman Cheema, Director of Media and Public Relations Dr Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, alongwith faculty and stu­dents, expressed their condolences and prayed that may Allah grant forgiveness to the deceased and pa­tience to the bereaved family.